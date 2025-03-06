Best Utility Stocks To Follow Today – March 4th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential services, such as electricity, water, and natural gas, which tend to have stable demand regardless of economic conditions. These stocks are often favored by risk-averse investors because they typically offer consistent dividends and lower volatility compared to other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,215,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,267,484. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $895.28 billion, a PE ratio of 135.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $9.65 on Tuesday, reaching $500.43. 3,593,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.75. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $518.77.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,000,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,921,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

