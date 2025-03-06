Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 91,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Binah Capital Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Binah Capital Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.16% of Binah Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Binah Capital Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCG opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Binah Capital Group has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

