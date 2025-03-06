Biohaven’s (BHVN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Biohaven Trading Down 1.2 %

Biohaven stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.27. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Research analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. The trade was a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,801 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Biohaven by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after purchasing an additional 372,737 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Biohaven by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

