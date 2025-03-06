Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after buying an additional 1,372,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,870,000 after buying an additional 1,016,505 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,513,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,690,000 after buying an additional 811,334 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.48.

NYSE:OWL opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

