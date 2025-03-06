BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.50. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

Get N-able alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of N-able from $16.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on N-able from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Report on NABL

N-able Trading Up 2.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

NYSE:NABL opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. N-able has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in N-able by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,330,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,146,000 after buying an additional 161,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,529,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 179,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,331,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of N-able by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its stake in N-able by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 1,083,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 267,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.