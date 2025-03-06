Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 371.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $110.01 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

