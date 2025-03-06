Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. 57,607 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 45,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

