BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 10.0 %

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Featured Stories

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

