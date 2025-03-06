BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 10.0 %
BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
