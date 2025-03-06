Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT at $126.56

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.56.

Several research firms have commented on AEIS. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $110.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $89.12 and a 52 week high of $132.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,333.42. This trade represents a 49.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. This trade represents a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

