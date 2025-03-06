Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) PT at $42.50

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4,300.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,286,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,809,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,282,000 after buying an additional 616,373 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

