Brokerages Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) PT at $39.16

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.16.

YPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

