Brokers Issue Forecasts for AAP Q1 Earnings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $88.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,685,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,328 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,449,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,129,000 after acquiring an additional 347,587 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,270,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,681,000 after acquiring an additional 362,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,016,000 after acquiring an additional 297,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $87,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.86%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

