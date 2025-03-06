Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$39.39 and last traded at C$39.23. 470,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 425,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.64.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.95. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.51.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.