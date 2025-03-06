Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Brown & Brown by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.33. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.33 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

