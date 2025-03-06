Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Position Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bumble alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $512.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bumble from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bumble from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bumble

Bumble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.