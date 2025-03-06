Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2025

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBYGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on BURBY

Burberry Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.