Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
BURBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
