California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.17, but opened at $38.17. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. California Resources shares last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 95,620 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. The trade was a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $682,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,583,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in California Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,021,000 after acquiring an additional 168,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

