Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.94 and last traded at $84.94. Approximately 996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.52.
Capitec Bank Stock Up 4.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93.
About Capitec Bank
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.
