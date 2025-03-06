Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.94 and last traded at $84.94. Approximately 996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.52.

Capitec Bank Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

