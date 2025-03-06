CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.9% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CareDx traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 424,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 841,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDNA. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,047,000 after acquiring an additional 323,554 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,207,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after buying an additional 330,627 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,613,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after buying an additional 110,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after buying an additional 51,160 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after buying an additional 196,298 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

