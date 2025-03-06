Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.51 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 27.40 ($0.35). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.35), with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Centaur Media Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £39.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

