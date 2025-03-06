Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.38 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 149.60 ($1.93). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 146.85 ($1.89), with a volume of 17,768,785 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.93) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 167 ($2.15).

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.38. The company has a market cap of £7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 19 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,254.16 ($2,905.59). Insiders bought a total of 4,955 shares of company stock worth $683,896 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

