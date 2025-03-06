Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,318,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Charge Enterprises Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $210.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

