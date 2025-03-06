Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLS. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.37.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.