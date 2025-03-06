Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. FMR LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 230,817 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,485,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $21,338,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $378.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.56 and a 200-day moving average of $354.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.