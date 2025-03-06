Chewy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 33,249 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the average volume of 23,866 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,490,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,695. The trade was a 91.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $620,989,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,553,371 shares of company stock worth $933,605,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

