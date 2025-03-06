CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.23 and traded as high as C$31.36. CI Financial shares last traded at C$31.29, with a volume of 455,871 shares traded.

CIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 506.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

