Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.95.

In other news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

