Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Price

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

MTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,258.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,292.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,326.21. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

