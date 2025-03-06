CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.66. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,349.87. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,285.15. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,160 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.