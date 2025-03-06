Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KOF

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $102.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,672,000 after buying an additional 378,325 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 570.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,496,000 after buying an additional 157,530 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.