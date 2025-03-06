Comparing NOV (NYSE:NOV) and NPK International (NYSE:NPKI)

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) and NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NOV and NPK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOV 7.16% 9.88% 5.60% NPK International -28.47% 5.93% 4.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NOV and NPK International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOV 2 9 7 0 2.28 NPK International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

NOV currently has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 37.30%. NPK International has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.79%. Given NPK International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NPK International is more favorable than NOV.

This table compares NOV and NPK International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOV $8.87 billion 0.61 $635.00 million $1.61 8.87 NPK International $217.49 million 2.19 $14.52 million ($1.72) -3.20

NOV has higher revenue and earnings than NPK International. NPK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of NOV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of NPK International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of NOV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of NPK International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NOV has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NPK International has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NOV beats NPK International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOV

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits. It also offers equipment and technologies for hydraulic fracture stimulation, including downhole multistage fracturing tools, pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration and injection units, flowline, and manifolds; coiled tubing units, and wireline units and tools; connections and liner hangers; onshore production consists of composite pipe, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production, such as floating production systems and subsea production technologies, as well as manufactures industrial pumps and mixers. In addition, the company provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; jacking systems; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; mud pumps; pressure control equipment; drives and generators; rig instrumentation and control systems; mooring, anchor, and deck handling machinery; equipment components for offshore wind construction vessels; and pipelay and construction systems. Further, the company offers spare parts, repair, and rentals as well as comprehensive remote equipment monitoring, technical support, field service, and customer training. The company was formerly known as National Oilwell Varco, Inc. and changed its name to NOV Inc. in January 2021. NOV Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About NPK International

NPK International Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including power transmission, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; recyclable composite mats to customers worldwide; and access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, erosion control, and site restoration services. The company was formerly known as Newpark Resources, Inc. and changed its name to NPK International Inc. in December 2024. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

