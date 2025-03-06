Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.7% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78,471.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,248,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,658,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.50, for a total transaction of $257,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,495.50. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.00, for a total transaction of $559,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,019,340. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 797,320 shares of company stock valued at $517,913,331. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus set a $775.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $656.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $655.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.