Contrasting Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) & Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ)

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) and Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognition Therapeutics N/A -150.93% -100.82% Creative Medical Technology N/A -63.05% -60.42%

Volatility and Risk

Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.79 million ($0.97) -0.44 Creative Medical Technology $11,000.00 1,024.96 -$5.29 million ($3.80) -1.70

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Creative Medical Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Creative Medical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Cognition Therapeutics. Creative Medical Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognition Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cognition Therapeutics and Creative Medical Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognition Therapeutics 0 1 5 1 3.00 Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cognition Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.30, indicating a potential upside of 1,825.75%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats Creative Medical Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognition Therapeutics



Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Creative Medical Technology



Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease. It also develops ImmCelz, an immunotherapy platform for multiple diseases; OvaStem for treatment of female infertility; CELZ-201 to treat Type 1 diabetes; AlloStemSpine for the treatment of chronic lower back pain; and Alova to treat infertility as a result of premature ovarian failure. In addition, the company develops products and services for various indications, including preventing the rejection of transplanted organs, kidney failure, liver failure, heart attack, and Parkinson's disease. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

