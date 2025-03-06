Contrasting Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) & Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pony AI and Science Applications International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $84.33 million 62.94 N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International $7.38 billion 0.68 $477.00 million $5.93 17.31

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Science Applications International 1 5 3 0 2.22

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pony AI and Science Applications International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pony AI presently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.23%. Science Applications International has a consensus target price of $136.11, suggesting a potential upside of 32.62%. Given Science Applications International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Pony AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Science Applications International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pony AI and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International 4.11% 24.18% 7.78%

Summary

Science Applications International beats Pony AI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces. It serves the U.S. army and navy; air force, other Department of Defense and Federal Government; joint commands and space force; federal civilian agencies; health services; and space industries. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

