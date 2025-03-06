Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $53.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $47.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Free Report

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.