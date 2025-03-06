Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Trading 19.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 19.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Creatd Stock Up 19.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.
About Creatd
Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.
