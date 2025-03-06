Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.32, but opened at $47.21. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 5,461,917 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $6,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,130,000. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $3,742,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,508,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,925,280.08. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,496 shares of company stock valued at $82,695,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,799,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.53 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

