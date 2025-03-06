Critical Analysis: Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY – Get Free Report) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volkswagen and PACCAR”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $348.78 billion 0.17 $17.97 billion $2.64 4.42 PACCAR $33.66 billion 1.61 $4.16 billion $7.91 13.02

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than PACCAR. Volkswagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PACCAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

64.9% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PACCAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Volkswagen and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 3.77% 6.35% 1.96% PACCAR 12.36% 23.53% 9.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Volkswagen and PACCAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 0 0 0 0 0.00 PACCAR 0 7 6 0 2.46

PACCAR has a consensus price target of $121.77, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. Given PACCAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Volkswagen.

Dividends

Volkswagen pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. PACCAR pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Volkswagen pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PACCAR pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PACCAR beats Volkswagen on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, special gear units, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, ÂKODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, MAN, Lamborghini, Ducati, and Bugatti brands. Volkswagen AG was incorporated in 1937 and is based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

