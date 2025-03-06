Critical Comparison: Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) versus AIX (NASDAQ:AIFU)

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) and AIX (NASDAQ:AIFU – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hagerty and AIX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 1 2 0 0 1.67 AIX 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hagerty currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.94%. Given Hagerty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hagerty is more favorable than AIX.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty 5.27% 12.06% 3.26% AIX N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Hagerty and AIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.5% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of AIX shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Hagerty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of AIX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hagerty has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIX has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hagerty and AIX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $1.16 billion 2.87 $20.23 million $0.11 88.55 AIX $2.36 billion 0.01 $39.50 million $0.73 0.49

AIX has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty. AIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hagerty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hagerty beats AIX on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts. In addition, it offers HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models. Further, the company offers Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. Hagerty, Inc. is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

About AIX

(Get Free Report)

AIX, Inc. engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

