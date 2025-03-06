Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Today – March 4th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Bit Origin, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that operate in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, including those involved in blockchain technology, digital asset trading, and crypto mining. These stocks offer investors exposure to the potential growth and volatility of the crypto market while being traded on traditional stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,929,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,955,953. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

NASDAQ:BTOG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,725,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,956,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,734,004. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $544.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.64.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,230,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.21 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 3.46. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

