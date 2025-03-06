CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Holdings Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9,614.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank downgraded CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.93%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

