D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 338.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:HOTH opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.84. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of Hoth Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

