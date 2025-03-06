Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Deer Consumer Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DEER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Deer Consumer Products shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Deer Consumer Products Trading Down 100.0 %
About Deer Consumer Products
Deer Consumer Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of small home and kitchen electronic appliances. It offers blenders, juicers, soy milk makers, food processors, popcorn makers, meat grinders, coffee machines, and hot water kettles primarily under the Deer brand name, as well as under one store brand for retailer's private label programs.
