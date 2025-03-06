Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Head to Head Review

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -142.38% 1.76% 1.12% Great Elm Group 0.71% 0.19% 0.10%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $252.20 million 1.27 -$202.39 million ($3.52) -0.79 Great Elm Group $19.20 million 2.70 -$1.39 million $0.00 -183,000.00

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Great Elm Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Great Elm Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Definitive Healthcare. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Definitive Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Definitive Healthcare has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Definitive Healthcare and Great Elm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 2 7 3 0 2.08 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $5.35, indicating a potential upside of 93.14%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Summary

Definitive Healthcare beats Great Elm Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform consists of various functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate firms, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

