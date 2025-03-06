Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.89 and traded as high as $16.26. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 39,629,737 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $106,000. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $950,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $470,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 423,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 227,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $231,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

