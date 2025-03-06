Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.50. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and mortgage broker data connectivity services in Canada. It also provides end-to-end services to automate the mortgage application, approval, underwriting, and funding process; and additional services providing management of daily operations and data resources access.

