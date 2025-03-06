Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This trade represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

