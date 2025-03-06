Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Trading Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.50. Approximately 49,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 452% from the average daily volume of 9,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services business in Germany, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services.

