Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) versus OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Head to Head Comparison

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Earlyworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earlyworks has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Earlyworks”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OBIC Co.,Ltd. $772.95 million 17.64 $400.25 million N/A N/A Earlyworks $179.36 million 0.04 -$2.13 million N/A N/A

Profitability

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Earlyworks.

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Earlyworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBIC Co.,Ltd. 52.98% 15.52% 13.63% Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats Earlyworks on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as engages in processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

