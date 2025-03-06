EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.28 and traded as high as C$4.78. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.68, with a volume of 9,103 shares.

EcoSynthetix Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.28. The firm has a market cap of C$190.28 million, a PE ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 14.05.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform.

